Scholar Rock's Atrophy Drug When Combined With Eli Lilly's Zepbound Shows Around 55% Better Muscle Preservation In Weight Loss Study

Zinger Key Points
- Apitegromab cut lean mass loss from 30% to 14.6% during tirzepatide treatment.
- Patients lost 85% fat and only 15% lean mass on the combination therapy.
- Live on Wednesday: Historic Summer Setup: 3 "Power Patterns" Triggering in the next 75 Days. Get The Details Now
Scholar Rock SRRK revealed results on Wednesday from the Phase 2 EMBRAZE proof-of-concept trial assessing apitegromab in combination with tirzepatide to preserve lean mass during tirzepatide-induced weight loss.
Tirzepatide is an active ingredient in Eli Lilly And Co’s LLY widely used Mounjaro and Zepbound for diabetes and weight loss, respectively.
The trial demonstrated that 30% of the total weight loss with tirzepatide alone was due to lean mass loss.
Apitegromab therapy (10 mg/kg) with tripeptide preserved an additional 4.2 pounds (1.9 kilograms) or 54.9% (p=0.001) of lean mass compared to tripeptide alone, leading to higher-quality weight loss.
Also Read: Scholar Rock Stock Jumps On Additional Data From Pivotal Trial Of Muscular Dystrophy Treatment
The study showed that 30.2% of the total weight loss with tirzepatide, the ingredient in Zepbound, was due to lean mass loss.
According to 24-week data, adding 10 mg/kg apitegromab therapy to the tripeptide regimen halved the proportion of lean mass lost to 14.6%.
The company described the apitegromab-tirzepatide combo as "higher quality of weight loss." Specifically, these patients lost 85% and 15% of their fat and lean mass, respectively, while the ratio for the tirzepatide-placebo cohort was 70% and 30%.
Regarding total weight loss, patients on apitegromab-tirzepatide saw their weight drop by 12.3% compared to 13.4% for those on tirzepatide-placebo.
Apitegromab with tirzepatide was generally well tolerated by participants.
Earlier in June, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN released interim results from the ongoing Phase 2 COURAGE trial investigating combinations of Novo Nordisk A/S NVO Wegovy (semaglutide) (GLP-1 receptor agonist) and trevogrumab (anti-GDF8/anti-myostatin) with or without garetosmab (anti-activin A) for obesity.
The trial demonstrated that approximately 35% of semaglutide-induced weight loss was due to loss of lean mass.
Last week, Juvena Therapeutics Inc. announced global licensing and multi-target research collaboration with Eli Lilly. The two companies aim to develop and commercialize drug candidates that improve muscle health and body composition.
Price Action: SRRK stock is up 18% at $36.77 at the last check on Wednesday.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.