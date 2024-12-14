Trump Considers Military Strikes Against Iran

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering preemptive airstrikes to deter Iran from advancing its nuclear weapons program.

What Happened: Trump’s transition team is scrutinizing the option of a military strike, spurred by the latest disturbances in the Middle East. The downfall of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime and Israel’s obliteration of Tehran’s terror affiliates Hezbollah and Hamas have triggered this reassessment.

As per the report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump’s team is formulating a strategy that includes stringent economic sanctions, akin to his first term, but is also weighing military actions against Tehran.

These could encompass escalating military pressure in the region by deploying more US troops, aircraft, and naval vessels to the Middle East, and providing Israel with additional advanced weaponry.

Uzi Rabi, the head of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Tel Aviv University, is of the view that Trump has a “great opportunity” to put a stop to Iran’s nuclear aspirations and resolve the Middle East conflict.

Rabi proposes that Trump could extend an olive branch to Iran by offering sanction relief in return for a halt in its military nuclear infrastructure and backing of terrorist proxies in the Middle East.

"He's a businessman, and he will tell the Iranians, ‘You have the chance, OK, to remain in power. We will relieve the sanctions, but you will stop anything with regard to the military nuclear infrastructures, and you will stop building or supporting terrorist proxies in the Middle East,’" Rabi told The New York Post.

The prospect of a direct US strike is not discounted. Trump recently indicated to Time magazine that the US could engage in a war with Iran, stating, “Anything can happen. It’s a very volatile situation.”

Why It Matters: The consideration of preemptive airstrikes signifies a potential shift in US foreign policy towards Iran. The recent upheavals in the Middle East have created a new geopolitical landscape, prompting the US to reassess its strategy.

The possibility of a military strike against Iran could have far-reaching implications, not only for the region but also for global peace and security. The world will be closely watching how this situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

