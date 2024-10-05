Trump Urges Israel To Target Iran Nuke Sites: 'Hit Nuclear First And Worry About The Rest Later'

Donald Trump has proposed that Israel should focus on Iran’s nuclear facilities amidst its rocket attacks on Israel.

What Happened: On Friday, Trump voiced these views at a town hall gathering in Fayetteville, North Carolina. His statements come after Iran fired nearly 200 missiles at Israel earlier this week.

At present, Israel is engaged in conflicts with Iranian proxies in Lebanon and Syria, besides its ground operations in Gaza.

Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the current administration’s handling of the crisis, specifically President Joe Biden‘s counsel against targeting Iran’s nuclear program, The Jerusalem Post reported.

He contended that the Israeli Defense Forces should concentrate on incapacitating Iran’s nuclear capabilities rather than chasing regular military targets.

Trump slammed Biden’s stance on the ongoing conflict and said, “They asked him, what do you think about, what do you think about Iran? Would you hit Iran? And he goes, "As long as they don't hit the nuclear stuff."

“That's the thing you want to hit, right? I said, I think he's got that one wrong. Isn't that what you're supposed to hit?" I mean, it's the most, it's the biggest risk. We have nuclear weapons, the power of nuclear weapons – the power of weaponry,” Trump added.

Also Read: Netanyahu May Have Bugged My Toilet, Says Former UK PM Boris Johnson: ‘They Found A Listening Device In The Thunderbox’

Trump also said, “You know, I rebuilt the entire military jets, everything I built it, including nuclear, and I hated to build the nuclear. But I got to know firsthand the power of that stuff, and I'll tell you what, we have to be totally prepared. We have to be absolutely prepared.”

“But when they asked him that question, the answer should have been hit the nuclear first and worry about the rest later. And that's why they should, if they're going to do it, if they're going to do it, they're going to do it, but we'll find out whatever their plans are,” he continued.

Trump’s comments highlight his conviction that the nuclear facilities present the most significant threat. He implied that if Israel chooses to retaliate, it should prioritize striking the nuclear infrastructure first and address the rest later.

The former president’s remarks have intensified the already escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the global community keenly observing how the situation will evolve.

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments add a new dimension to the ongoing Middle East conflict, emphasizing the potential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

His stance contrasts with the current administration’s approach, potentially influencing future diplomatic and military strategies in the region.

The global community’s response to these developments could significantly impact the geopolitical landscape and the future of nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

Read Next

Oil Prices Rally: Biden Confirms US ‘Discussions’ With Israel About Striking Iran Facilities

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.