Iran Calls Trump Assassination Plot Claims 'Completely Baseless'

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has dismissed claims made by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump before the presidential election.

What Happened: Last week, the DOJ accused an Iranian official of instructing Farhad Shakeri, an Iranian national, to orchestrate the assassination of Trump. The criminal complaint was lodged in a federal court in New York City.

The DOJ’s report also indicated that Shakeri, who remains at large and is thought to be in Iran, was given this assignment on October 7, 2024.

According to a report by Fox News, Shakeri is also implicated in the recruitment of two New York men to eliminate an Iranian-American critic of the Iranian regime for a sum of $100,000.

Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, refuted these allegations on Saturday, describing them as “completely baseless and rejected.”

Baghaei attributed these accusations to a “malicious conspiracy orchestrated by Zionist and anti-Iranian circles”.

“Iran remains committed to using all legitimate and legal means at domestic and international levels to “restore the rights of the Iranian nation,” he added.

Shakeri, along with the two New York men, Carlisle Rivera and Jonathon Loadholt, face charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and money laundering conspiracy.

Shakeri is additionally charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and violating sanctions against the Government of Iran.

Why It Matters: This development comes amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. The allegations, if proven true, could significantly escalate the strained relations between the two nations.

However, the vehement denial by Iran’s Foreign Ministry indicates a strong pushback against these claims.

The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for diplomatic relations and regional stability in the Middle East.

