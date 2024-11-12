Tesla Falls 6% As Hedge Funds Carry Out 'Trump Trade' Rebalancing, Gary Black Says President-Elect Could Help Secure Robotaxi Approvals

Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA shares fell 6% Tuesday as part of a broader market rebalancing of stocks that have rallied on President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign momentum, with The Future Fund LLC, Managing Partner Gary Black providing analysis of the move and valuation concerns.

What Happened: The decline comes as hedge funds rebalance positions after Tesla shares surged 36% since November, significantly outpacing the Nasdaq 100’s 4% gain during the same period. Black noted that Tesla’s forward earnings estimates have remained largely unchanged, with fiscal year 2025 and 2029 projections increasing by less than 1%.

“Many hedge funds with big gains will rebalance positions when a position size gets out of whack with model allocations,” Black wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He emphasized that while having a supportive president could streamline robotaxi deployment approvals, it wouldn’t necessarily improve Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology capabilities.

The stock’s current valuation of 104 times projected 2025 earnings puts pressure on Tesla to meet CEO Elon Musk‘s guidance of 20-30% volume growth in fiscal year 2025. This multiple significantly exceeds Tesla’s three-year average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 55.

Black remains optimistic about Tesla’s growth targets, citing the planned launch of a $25,000-$30,000 vehicle in the first half of 2025. “We see FY’25 delivery growth of 20-30% as achievable assuming the new vehicle expands Tesla’s total addressable market to the compact category,” he stated.

$TSLA -6% today in line with other "Trump trade" stocks. Many HFs with big gains will rebalance positions when a position size gets out of whack with model allocations or relative upside/downside estimates. Since the election, $TSLA stock is +36% vs. NDX +4%, but TSLA FY'25 EPS… pic.twitter.com/a9vXXEtlsJ — Gary Black (@garyblack00) November 12, 2024

Why It Matters: The analysis comes amid broader developments for Tesla, including Musk’s new role in the Trump administration. Trump announced plans to appoint Musk to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, aimed at streamlining federal operations.

Tesla’s immediate focus remains on fourth-quarter deliveries, with the company needing to deliver at least 514,926 vehicles to surpass its 2023 total of 1.81 million units.

Despite current market pressures, the stock has maintained a 63% gain since October’s earnings report, supported by delivery expansion and autonomous driving technology prospects.

Price Action: Tesla’s stock closed at $328.64 on Tuesday, down 6.10% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock dipped a further 1.02%. Year to date, Tesla’s stock has surged by 32.29%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

