On Tuesday, the U.S. stock market ended the day on a lower note, with the Dow Jones index dropping by more than 380 points. The Dow traded down 0.9% to 43,910.98, while the NASDAQ fell slightly by 0.1% to 19,281.40. The S&P 500 also experienced a dip, falling 0.3% to 5,983.99.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

MARA Holdings Inc. MARA closed the day with a 0.88% increase at $25.23. The stock reached an intraday high of $25.38 and a low of $23.46. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $34.09 and $8.84.

MARA Holdings reported a disappointing third quarter, with a revenue of $131.6 million, missing the consensus estimate of $151.67 million. The Bitcoin BTC/USD miner reported an adjusted loss of 34 cents per share, which was below the expected loss of 26 cents per share. Despite this, the company’s total revenue was up 35% year-over-year and it reported mining 2,070 Bitcoin during the quarter.

SoundHound AI Inc SOUN ended the day with a 2.70% decrease at $7.56. The stock had an intraday high of $7.84 and a low of $7.31. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $10.25 and $1.62.

SoundHound AI reported a successful third quarter, with revenue of $25.1 million, beating the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. The company reported an adjusted loss of six cents per share, which was better than the expected loss of seven cents per share. Total revenue was up 89% year-over-year.

See Also: Lucid CEO Scrambles For Damage Control As Shares Plunge 47% This Year: ‘As A Major Shareholder…Believe Me, Nobody Is More Incentivized Than Me For Success’

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT closed the day with a 2.23% increase at $419.39. The stock reached an intraday high of $420 and a low of $411.4. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $420 and $169.02.

Spotify reported quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84. However, the company reported quarterly sales of $4.38 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion.

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN closed the day with a 4.17% decrease at $10.58. The stock reached an intraday high of $10.87 and a low of $10.50. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $24.61 and $8.26.

Rivian shares moved higher by 9.45% in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced a joint venture with Volkswagen Group. The deal, valued at up to $5.8 billion, is expected to commence on Wednesday.

Tesla Inc. TSLA ended the day with a 6.10% decrease at $328.64. The stock had an intraday high of $345.84 and a low of $323.31. The 52-week high and low for the stock are $358.64 and $138.80.

Tesla is expected to set new sales records in the last quarter, but it may not be enough to avoid a decline in full-year sales, according to researcher Troy Teslike. The Elon Musk-led company needs to deliver at least 514,926 in the last quarter to beat its 2023 delivery number of nearly 1.81 million. Read more here.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: