Del Monte Foods Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: Here's Why The Canned Foods Maker Struggled While Its Rivals Are Going Strong

Del Monte Foods, a 138-year-old titan in canned fruits and vegetables, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 1 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, aiming to restructure its finances and pursue a sale of its assets.

What Happened: The company, known for brands like Del Monte, Contadina, and College Inn, secured $912.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing, including $165 million in new funds, to maintain operations during this process, according to a press release

The company's struggles stem from a combination of heavy debt, shifting consumer preferences, and macroeconomic pressures.

A CNN Business report indicates that consumers are increasingly favoring healthier, preservative-free alternatives, reducing demand for Del Monte's core products.

While competitors adapted to trends like plant-based fresh foods and innovative packaging, Del Monte's flat sales of $2.4 billion in fiscal 2024 and a $127 million net loss reflect its failure to pivot effectively.

Greg Longstreet, the president and CEO of Del Monte Foods, said that the company “faced challenges intensified by a dynamic macroeconomic environment.”

Additionally, the 2014 acquisition by Del Monte Pacific Limited saddled the U.S. subsidiary with over $1.2 billion in secured debt, exacerbated by rising interest rates, as noted by Bloomberg.

“This is a strategic step forward for Del Monte Foods. After a thorough evaluation of all available options, we determined a court-supervised sale process is the most effective way to accelerate our turnaround and create a stronger and enduring Del Monte Foods,” added Longstreet.

Why It Matters: Here is how the stocks of the other canned food products in the U.S. have performed in 2025 and over the last year.

Stocks YTD Performance One Year Performance Kraft Heinz Company KHC -12.06% -15.67% Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG -23.60% -24.85% Campbell Soup Company CPB -24.01% -29.04% B&G Foods, Inc. BGS -36.33% -42.09% General Mills Inc. GIS -15.28% -14.66%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, edged higher on Wednesday. The SPY was up 0.45% at $620.45, while the QQQ advanced 0.70% to $550.80, according to Benzinga Pro data.

