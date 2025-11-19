Elon Musk Back At White House For Trump's Dinner With Saudi Crown Prince In First Visit Since Public Feud

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made a high-profile return to the White House on Tuesday, joining a dinner hosted by President Donald Trump in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, marking his first public appearance there since a widely publicized fallout with Trump earlier this year.

Musk Comes Back To Washington

Trump thanked Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook for their investments in the U.S., while also acknowledging Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for the Saudi club Al-Nassr. The president did not mention Musk during his speech, though.

Musk, Huang, and several other tech leaders are also set to participate in a discussion on advances in artificial intelligence and technology at a U.S.-Saudi Arabia investment forum in Washington on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.

Another report by the New York Times suggests that despite their past differences, allies of Musk are reportedly planning a reunion in Austin, Texas, to celebrate their collaboration.

The reunion, organized by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leaders, is expected to be attended by Musk and will feature two dinners and possibly include tours of Musk’s companies’ factories, according to the report.

Trump-Musk Relations After The Feud

The relationship between Musk and Trump has been through a rollercoaster.

Both have had limited public interactions since their last meeting at a conservative activist Charlie Kirk‘s memorial in September. This dinner comes less than six months after their feud led to Musk’s dramatic exit from Washington.

In October, Trump told reporters that he had a “good” relationship with Musk after a falling-out with the tech billionaire’s criticism of the president’s Big Beautiful Bill. Later, Musk, in a Joe Rogan podcast, said that Trump is not perfect, but he was also “not evil.”

Furthermore, the Trump administration’s consideration of regulations to limit the power of proxy advisors like Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis came after Musk’s criticism of these firms.

Trump also nominated Elon Musk’s close ally and Shift4 Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman for the NASA Administrator role, which Musk acknowledged on X.

