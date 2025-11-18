Elon Musk Says This Is When Tesla Will Have Its Nvidia Moment: 'Major Valuation Change...'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has said that the EV giant will have its own Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) moment when the automaker hits these critical milestones.

Unsupervised Self-Driving At Scale

On Tuesday, a user on the social media platform X, going by the name of Gali, questioned when Tesla's shares would have their own Nvidia stock moment.

Responding to the post, Musk said that there would be a "major valuation change" for Tesla stock when the company can achieve "unsupervised self-driving at scale."

Musk added that there would be "an even larger valuation change" when the Optimus humanoid robot reaches volume production. It's worth noting that Musk had earlier hailed the Optimus robot, saying it would represent more than 80% of Tesla’s future value.

Elon Musk Defends Tesla's FSD Training Spend, FSD Receives Praise

Musk recently defended Tesla's apparent lack of AI spending to train its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, stating that it wasn't a "limiting factor" for the technology. Tesla vehicles' inference computing occurs in the car while driving, providing it with plenty of real-world data to train the system.

Meanwhile, Tesla's former AI lead, Andrej Karpathy, hailed the EV giant's FSD system as he shared his experiences with self-driving tech onboard his HW4 Tesla Model X. "Basically a flawless drive," Karpathy said, comparing the experience to being on a magnetic levitation train.

Elon Musk's Optimus Claims

Musk has been touting Optimus as the next big thing for Tesla, having recently said that the robot would be "great" for Japan, which is currently grappling with labor shortages. "Optimus will actually eliminate poverty," Musk said, going as far as calling the Robot an “infinite money glitch.”

The Tesla CEO had also shared that the Robot would enable universal income, end poverty and make for an excellent surgeon. “Optimus will be an incredible surgeon. Imagine if everyone had access to an incredible surgeon,” Musk said of the Robot at Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call with investors.

Nvidia Earnings

Nvidia is set to host its Q3 earnings call on Wednesday, which has been viewed as a critical bellwether for the AI industry, with Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives comparing the earnings call with the "Super Bowl."

Nvidia recently reached the $5 trillion valuation mark, surpassing the likes of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) , with company CEO Jensen Huang hailing the achievement and targeting $500 billion in revenue for the chipmaker. "I think we are probably the first technology company in history to have visibility into half a trillion dollars," Huang said.

Tesla scores well on Momentum and Quality metrics, while offering satisfactory Growth, but poor Value. Tesla also has a favorable price trend in the Medium and Long term. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Price Action: TSLA slipped 1.88% to $401.25 at market close, but slipped 0.72% to $398.38 at the end of the regular trading session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock