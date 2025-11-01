Elon Musk Tells Joe Rogan: 'Trump Actually Is Not Perfect, but He's Not Evil'

In a Friday appearance on The Joe Rogan Podcast, Elon Musk defended President Donald Trump, stating that while Trump is “not perfect,” he is also “not evil.”

Musk’s comments were part of a three-hour interview with Joe Rogan. Musk said that despite their differences, he does not view Trump as malevolent as he is often depicted in the media.

“Some people still think, you know, Trump is like the devil, basically. And, I mean, I think, I think Trump actually is not perfect, but but he's not evil. I spent a lot of time with, with him, and he's, I mean, he's a product of his time, but he is not, he's not evil,” Musk said during the interview.

Musk also supported Trump’s immigration policies, arguing that the enforcement of border control was necessary, even if it resulted in arrests.

He maintained that without enforcement, there would be no expulsion of illegal immigrants, as “perfection is impossible”.

"If Trump had lost, there would never have been another real election again, because Trump is actually enforcing the border," Musk added.

“There will be cases where they've been overzealous in expelling illegals. But if you say that the standard must be perfection for expelling legals, then you will not get any expulsion, because perfection is impossible," he continued during the interaction.

The relationship between Musk and Trump has seen ups and downs this year, with Musk initially endorsing Trump’s presidency, only to later disagree over policy issues.

However, recent developments suggest a possible reconciliation in their relationship, as Musk’s company was granted a $2 billion government contract by the White House this week.

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments on the Joe Rogan Podcast indicate a potential shift in his stance towards Trump. This comes after a public disagreement between the two earlier this year.

The recent $2 billion government contract awarded to Musk’s company by the White House could be a sign of improving relations between the two.

This development could have significant implications for Musk’s businesses, considering the influence of government contracts on the tech industry.

