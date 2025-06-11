June 11, 2025 1:03 PM 2 min read

Hollywood Has A New Take On The Phone Plan--Meet SmartLess Mobile

Hollywood actors turned hosts of the popular podcast “SmartLess,” Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, expanded their brand on Tuesday by launching a new mobile phone service called SmartLess Mobile

What To Know: SmartLess Mobile, a direct-to-consumer wireless provider, aims to offer affordable plans by focusing on customers who use less data than traditional unlimited plans provide. 

"If you own your phone, spend most of your day on Wi-Fi, and are on an unlimited data plan, moving to SmartLess Mobile could literally cut your monthly bill in half. Seriously, if your phone bill knew how often you're on Wi-Fi, it would be embarrassed," Hayes said in a statement. 

Bateman highlighted that most SmartLess podcast listeners engage with the show through their phones, making the move into the mobile sector a natural extension of the brand.

"Our SmartLess podcast now reaches millions of listeners each month, almost all of whom listen on their phones," said Bateman. "Extending the SmartLess brand into mobile is a logical next step."

SmartLess Mobile is positioning itself as a value-driven alternative to major carriers like Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ and AT&T, Inc. T by providing cost-effective plans for consumers who don't need unlimited data. 

The initiative may have been inspired by the success of celebrity-backed mobile venture Mint Mobile (co-founded by actor Ryan Reynolds), which was acquired by T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for $1.3 billion in 2023. 

Celebrity brands have become dominant forces by leveraging star power to drive consumer interest, sales and brand loyalty. For example, e.l.f Beauty, Inc. ELF purchased rhode, Hailey Bieber‘s prestige cosmetics brand, in May for $1 billion. 

Consumers are drawn to brands where celebrities are genuinely involved, and social media amplifies their reach, which could drive success for SmartLess Mobile. 

