e.l.f. Beauty Buys Hailey Bieber's Brand Rhode For $1 Billion: Now She's Richer Than Husband Justin Bieber

e.l.f Beauty, Inc. ELF on Wednesday announced it purchased rhode, Hailey Bieber's prestige cosmetics brand, for $1 billion.

The massive deal makes Bieber wealthier than her husband, Justin Bieber, and revives e.l.f.'s "positive momentum," according to analysts.

What To Know: Bieber launched rhode — named after the model's middle name and spelled with a lowercase r by the company — in 2022 and the brand quickly became a sensation, driven by social media marketing and a Gen Z following.

The brand's viral peptide lip treatments and pocket blushes helped rhode more than double its consumer base in just a year and deliver $212 million in net sales in the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

“Just three years into this journey, our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and widen our distribution globally," Bieber said in a statement.

Expert Ideas: BofA Securities analysts on Thursday said the acquisition of rhode brings "positive momentum" to e.l.f. for three key reasons:

Rhode will deepen e.l.f.’s connection with Gen Z consumers who are drawn to prestige beauty brands.

The acquisition will benefit e.l.f.'s gross margin, EBITDA margin and earnings.

Rhode is set to launch in Sephora in U.S. and Canada stores in the fall and Sephora UK by year-end, bringing a significant distribution opportunity.

Another analyst saw e.l.f.'s acquisition coming at a time when consumers are more budget-conscious and called the deal a "bold move."

“The rhode deal is a bold move for e.l.f. into premium beauty at a time when the prestige side of the industry has lost some of its momentum as a result of consumers buying less or trading down,” said Sky Canaves, eMarketer analyst, per Reuters.

Investors seemed to be positive on the move and sent ELF stock soaring 23% on Thursday following the company's first-quarter earnings release and the announcement of the rhode deal.

ELF Price Action: e.l.f. Beauty shares were up 23.64% at $111.83 on Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

