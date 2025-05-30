Netflix, Paramount Dominate New Top Series Viewers: How Streaming, Connection With Different Age Demographics Helps

A new report of the most-viewed television series in the 2024-2025 season shows Netflix Inc NFLX and Paramount Global PARAPARAA as winners across broadcast television and the streaming sector.

What Happened: Data from Nielsen that tracks 35 days of viewership across traditional television, cable and streaming — without including sports — shows Netflix the streaming leader and Paramount the broadcast leader.

Here are the top 10 most-viewed shows during the time period, as reported by Variety, with their average viewership.

“Squid Game,” Netflix: 27.1 million “Adolescence,” Netflix: 19.0 million “Tracker,” CBS: 17.4 million “Reacher,” Prime Video: 17.4 million “High Potential,” ABC: 16.1 million “Matlock,” CBS: 16.0 million “Landman,” Paramount+, 15.8 million “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” Netflix: 15.7 million “Zero Day,” Netflix: 15.7 million “Nobody Wants This,” Netflix: 15.2 million

Netflix dominated the list with five of the top 10. The streaming giant also had numbers 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 on the list giving it 10 of the top 15. Overall, Netflix had 12 of the top 25 series.

Paramount ranked second with three of the top 10. The company also had 16, 17 and 21 on the list, good for six of the top 25 series.

Outside of these two, Walt Disney Co DIS had "High Potential" at fifth place. The series had split viewership between ABC and Hulu, according to the report.

Prime Video from Amazon.com Inc AMZN had the fourth most-watched title in "Reacher." This was the only top 25 title for Amazon with its next best ranked 42nd and other hits like "Beast Games" ranking 73rd on the list, with only viewers available from streaming and not multiple platforms.

Read Also: Is Paramount Offering Millions To Trump To End ’60 Minutes’ Lawsuit? Report Says ‘Opening Offer Has Been Made’

Why It's Important: The rankings also show average viewership for the key age 18 to 49 demographic, which shows an even larger dominance from Netflix.

Netflix had six of the top 10 series for the 18 to 49 age demographic with "Squid Game," "Adolescence," "Monsters," "Nobody Wants This," "Running Point" and "Ms. Rachel." The streaming giant had 17 of the top 25 shows for viewership in this key age demographic.

For Paramount, the results were much different as the company only had one title rank in the top 10 for the key age demographic with "Landman." Unlike other series that air on CBS and stream on Paramount+, "Landman" is a streaming exclusive title.

Paramount's next highest title on the 18 to 49 chart is "Mobland" at 30.

This means Paramount is getting much higher viewership from its broadcast segment (CBS) than from its streaming. It also shows the balance of the company having a strong network and streaming platform with positions on both top 10 lists. This also illustrates Paramount is one of the winners in having series that appeal to all ages, including the 50+ demographic.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photos: Shutterstock