N Is For Netflix: Streamer To Show Viewers How To Get To 'Sesame Street'

Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX is adding more family entertainment in a push that could land the company more paid subscribers in the future.

What Happened: Long-running children's program "Sesame Street" is headed to Netflix, a deal announced months after a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery WBD ended.

Netflix also announced it is adding content from "The World of Peppa Pig."

"Today, we're excited to announced the new destination for these beloved titles is Netflix. Whether you love learning the letter of the day with Elmo or jumping in muddy puddles with Peppa, we have something for every kind of kid and every kind of family," Netflix said.

The deal will bring 90 hours of previous episodes from previous "Sesame Street" seasons to Netflix along with the upcoming all-new, reimagined 56th season later this year.

Netflix said the new season of "Sesame Street" will feature new segments and the return of fan-favorite segments like Elmo's World and Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck. The new episodes are expected to center on an 11-minute story, which allows for more character-driven development, "Sesame Street" parent Sesame Workshop said.

New episodes of "Sesame Street" will also be available same day in the U.S. on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms for free.

New episodes of "Peppa Pig" Season 7 are available to stream now on Netflix in the United States.

Why It's Important: In the announcement, Netflix says that kids and family entertainment makes up 15% of its total viewing.

The company has well-known kids programming including "Ms. Rachel," "Gabby's Dollhouse," "CoComelon Lane," "Blippi" and more.

Netflix also said it is working on new animated series and films including "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," "Motel Transylvania," "Minecraft," "Ghostbusters," "Dr. Seuss" and more.

The company also said more games for kids are on the way. Netflix has the rights to develop video games based on "Sesame Street" and "Sesame Street Mecha Builders" as part of the deal with Sesame Workshop.

"So if you're looking for an entertaining new game or something to watch together, Elmo and Peppa think you and your family are going to have a great time on Netflix!"

The deal with Netflix is unusual for the streamer as it won't have as much exclusive control over new content, sharing the rights with PBS in the United States.

Sesame Workshop has been working to find a new partner after Warner's HBO Max streaming platform chose not to renew. The children's programming company and PBS have been the subject of negative attention from the Trump administration with a loss of funding.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix stock traded at $1,182.90 on Tuesday, compared to a 52-week trading range of $587.04 to $1,196.50. Netflix stock is up 33.4% year-to-date in 2025.

