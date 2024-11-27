HP, CrowdStrike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Frontline Plc. FRO to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share on revenue of $361.42 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Frontline shares rose 1.1% to $18.26 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share on revenue of $361.42 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Frontline shares rose 1.1% to $18.26 in after-hours trading. HP Inc. HPQ reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. HP said it expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of between 70 cents and 76 cents per share, versus the 85 cent estimate, and fiscal 2025 earnings of between $3.45 and $3.75 per share, versus the $3.60 estimate. HP shares fell 7.4% to $36.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Dell Technologies Inc . DELL reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.05. Quarterly revenue came in at $24.37 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $24.65 billion and is an increase over revenue of $22.25 billion from the same period last year. Dell shares tumbled 11.3% to $125.75 in the after-hours trading session.

