HP, CrowdStrike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Frontline Plc. FRO to report quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share on revenue of $361.42 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Frontline shares rose 1.1% to $18.26 in after-hours trading.
- HP Inc. HPQ reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. HP said it expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of between 70 cents and 76 cents per share, versus the 85 cent estimate, and fiscal 2025 earnings of between $3.45 and $3.75 per share, versus the $3.60 estimate. HP shares fell 7.4% to $36.19 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL to post quarterly earnings at 32 cents per share on revenue of $195.75 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Golden Ocean shares gained 0.4% to $10.90 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.05. Quarterly revenue came in at $24.37 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $24.65 billion and is an increase over revenue of $22.25 billion from the same period last year. Dell shares tumbled 11.3% to $125.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD posted upbeat results for its third quarter. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $1.029 billion and $1.035 billion versus estimates of $1.03 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 84 cents to 86 cents per share versus estimates of 86 cents per share. CrowdStrike shares fell 5.7% to $343.38 in the after-hours trading session.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in