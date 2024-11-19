Walmart, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $167.72 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walmart shares rose 1.6% to $85.44 in after-hours trading.
- AECOM ACM reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company's quarterly earnings came in at $1.27 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.11 billion versus the analyst consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Aecom shares fell 1.2% to $107.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW to post quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $19.94 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lowe’s shares gained 0.1% to $272.10 in after-hours trading.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Symbotic expects revenue of $495 million to $515 million, versus the $495.73 million estimate, and adjusted EBITDA of $27 million to $31 million. Symbotic shares jumped 26.3% to $38.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Medtronic plc MDT to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion before the opening bell. Medtronic shares gained 0.2% to $87.74 in after-hours trading.
