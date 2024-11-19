Walmart, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share on revenue of $167.72 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walmart shares rose 1.6% to $85.44 in after-hours trading.

AECOM ACM reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company's quarterly earnings came in at $1.27 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.24 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.11 billion versus the analyst consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Aecom shares fell 1.2% to $107.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW to post quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $19.94 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lowe's shares gained 0.1% to $272.10 in after-hours trading.

Symbotic Inc. SYM reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Symbotic expects revenue of $495 million to $515 million, versus the $495.73 million estimate, and adjusted EBITDA of $27 million to $31 million. Symbotic shares jumped 26.3% to $38.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Medtronic plc MDT to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion before the opening bell. Medtronic shares gained 0.2% to $87.74 in after-hours trading.

