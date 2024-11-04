Marriott, Constellation Energy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Constellation Energy Corporation CEG to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Constellation Energy shares fell 5.5% to $243.99 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc . MAR to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $6.27 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Marriott shares gained 0.5% to $261.75 in after-hours trading.

Chewy Inc. CHWY will replace Stericycle Inc. SRCL in the S&P MidCap 400 before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Waste Management Inc. WM is acquiring Stericycle in a transaction expected to be completed soon. Chewy shares surged 5.1% to $28.51 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts shares gained 0.2% to $95.87 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Celanese Corporation CE to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $2.7 billion after the closing bell. Celanese shares gained 1.5% to $126.70 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock