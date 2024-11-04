Marriott, Constellation Energy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Constellation Energy Corporation CEG to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Constellation Energy shares fell 5.5% to $243.99 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. MAR to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $6.27 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Marriott shares gained 0.5% to $261.75 in after-hours trading.
- Chewy Inc. CHWY will replace Stericycle Inc. SRCL in the S&P MidCap 400 before the opening bell on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Waste Management Inc. WM is acquiring Stericycle in a transaction expected to be completed soon. Chewy shares surged 5.1% to $28.51 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts shares gained 0.2% to $95.87 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Celanese Corporation CE to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $2.7 billion after the closing bell. Celanese shares gained 1.5% to $126.70 in after-hours trading.
