General Motors, Verizon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company GM to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $44.59 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. GM shares gained 0.8% to $49.31 in after-hours trading.

Zions Bancorporation ZION reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter on Monday. Zions Bancorporation shares gained 3.2% to $51.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $33.43 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares gained 0.4% to $43.86 in after-hours trading.

RLI Corp. RLI reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for the third quarter on Monday. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 98 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $401.544 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $389.487 million. RLI shares gained 1.2% to $164.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT to report quarterly earnings at $6.50 cents per share on revenue of $17.35 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.3% to $616.50 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock