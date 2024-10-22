General Motors, Verizon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects General Motors Company GM to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $44.59 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. GM shares gained 0.8% to $49.31 in after-hours trading.
- Zions Bancorporation ZION reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter on Monday. Zions Bancorporation shares gained 3.2% to $51.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $33.43 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares gained 0.4% to $43.86 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- RLI Corp. RLI reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for the third quarter on Monday. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 98 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $401.544 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $389.487 million. RLI shares gained 1.2% to $164.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT to report quarterly earnings at $6.50 cents per share on revenue of $17.35 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.3% to $616.50 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
- This Analyst With 85% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 11% Upside In Netflix – Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in