Alcoa, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $11.49 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Travelers shares gained 0.9% to $242.95 in after-hours trading.
- Alcoa Corporation AA reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share, beating market estimates of 28 cents per share. Alcoa shares climbed 6% to $44.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Netflix Inc. NFLX to post quarterly earnings at $5.12 per share on revenue of $9.77 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares slipped 0.1% to $701.61 in after-hours trading.
- Steel Dynamics Inc STLD reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. The company said it shipped 3.2 million tons of steel during the third quarter and generated cash flow from operations of $760 million. Steel Dynamics shares gained 1.9% to $132.26 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion before the opening bell. Marsh & McLennan shares rose 0.5% to $228.99 in after-hours trading.
