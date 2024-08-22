BJ's Wholesale, Williams-Sonoma And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. BJ’s Wholesale shares rose 1.8% to $89.15 in after-hours trading.

Wolfspeed, Inc . WOLF shares rose in after-hours trading after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Wolfspeed reported quarterly losses of 89 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of losses of 84 cents per share, and revenue of $200.7 million for the quarter, also missing the Street estimate. Fiscal-year losses of $2.59 per share and full-year revenue of $807.2 million both missed the analyst consensus estimates, as well. Wolfspeed shares gained 5.9% to $14.31 in the after-hours trading session.

. shares rose in after-hours trading after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Wolfspeed reported quarterly losses of 89 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of losses of 84 cents per share, and revenue of $200.7 million for the quarter, also missing the Street estimate. Fiscal-year losses of $2.59 per share and full-year revenue of $807.2 million both missed the analyst consensus estimates, as well. Wolfspeed shares gained 5.9% to $14.31 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 1.5% to $145.95 in after-hours trading.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc . ZM posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. The company said it sees third-quarter earnings per share between $1.29 and$1.31, versus the $1.24 estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.16 billion to $1.165 billion, versus the $1.16 billion estimate. Zoom Video shares gained 2.8% to $61.92 in the after-hours trading session.

. posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. The company said it sees third-quarter earnings per share between $1.29 and$1.31, versus the $1.24 estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.16 billion to $1.165 billion, versus the $1.16 billion estimate. Zoom Video shares gained 2.8% to $61.92 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Intuit Inc. INTU to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion after the closing bell. Intuit shares rose 0.6% to $674.40 in after-hours trading.

