On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer praised PayPal PYPL.

“The financial techs have come back in style, and Alex Chriss [CEO of PayPal] is a very good manager,” he said.

On Aug. 20, PayPal expanded its strategic partnership with Adyen to offer Fastlane in the U.S.

Cramer also recommends buying Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT, the parent company of sports betting app FanDuel.

“As you get closer to football season, we start seeing a lot of daily fantasy, we start seeing a lot of people playing, betting on these gains, he said. “This could be very good for Flutter, which is a very well-run company.”

On Aug. 13, Flutter Entertainment reported earnings of $2.61 per share, up from $1.67 year-over-year, and revenue of $3.611 million, up from $3.001 million from the same period last year. The company reported a total online gross gaming revenue (GGR) market share of 38% including sportsbook GGR share of 47%, net gaming revenue share (NGR) of 51% and iGaming GGR share of 25%.

“That is just such a dice roll,” when asked about Liquidia Corporation LQDA. “This one is just too much of, what I would say, a black box.”

The “Mad Money” host is not a fan of Crown Castle Inc. CCI. “Not enough well-run management there,” he added.

On Aug. 1, Crown Castle announced the pricing of senior notes offering.

Cramer said ring the register on AST SpaceMobile ASTS.

AST SpaceMobile recently said its first five commercial satellites are on target for orbital launch in the first half of September.

Price Action:

Flutter shares fell 1.7% to settle at $204.85 on Tuesday.

AST SpaceMobile shares fell 11.1% to close at $34.32.

PayPal shares gained 3.5% to settle at $71.89 on Tuesday.

Liquidia shares fell 1.9% to close at $9.60 during Tuesday's session.

Crown Castle shares rose 0.4% to close at $109.98 on Tuesday.

Read Next:

