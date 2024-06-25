Stocks To Watch On Tuesday: Boeing, FedEx And More

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report a quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $5.68 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Carnival shares gained 0.4% to $14.73 in after-hours trading.

Boeing Co. BA proposed to acquire Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc . SPR in a deal largely financed by stock, valuing the supplier at approximately $35 per share. Boeing shares gained 1.4% to $179.10 in after-hours trading, while Spirit AeroSystems shares fell 1.3% to $32.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX to post quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $14.08 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. TD SYNNEX shares gained 1.7% to $131.58 in after-hours trading.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc . SEDG reported a private offering of $300 million convertible notes due 2029. SolarEdge Technologies shares dipped 13.7% to $28.71 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect FedEx Corporation FDX to post quarterly earnings at $5.37 per share on revenue of $22.06 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares gained 0.1% to $256.60 in after-hours trading.

