Stocks To Watch On Tuesday: Boeing, FedEx And More

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation CCL to report a quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $5.68 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Carnival shares gained 0.4% to $14.73 in after-hours trading.
- Boeing Co. BA proposed to acquire Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. SPR in a deal largely financed by stock, valuing the supplier at approximately $35 per share. Boeing shares gained 1.4% to $179.10 in after-hours trading, while Spirit AeroSystems shares fell 1.3% to $32.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX to post quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $14.08 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. TD SYNNEX shares gained 1.7% to $131.58 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported a private offering of $300 million convertible notes due 2029. SolarEdge Technologies shares dipped 13.7% to $28.71 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect FedEx Corporation FDX to post quarterly earnings at $5.37 per share on revenue of $22.06 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares gained 0.1% to $256.60 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out: More than $24M Bet On PBF Energy? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Posted In: EarningsEquitiesNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in