Best Buy Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY is set to release earnings results for its first quarter, before the opening bell on May 30.

Analysts expect the Richfield, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share, down from $1.15 per share in the year-ago period. Best Buy is projected to report quarterly revenue of $8.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

During April, Best Buy, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL Google Cloud, and Accenture Plc ACN entered into a new collaboration to deploy generative AI (gen AI) to improve the experience for Best Buy customers.

Best Buy shares fell 0.9% to close at $71.90 on Wednesday.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $85 on May 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

