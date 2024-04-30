Coca-Cola, Amazon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Company KO to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share on revenue of $10.29 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.2% to $61.95 in after-hours trading.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. Yum China shares fell 3.4% to $38.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting McDonald’s Corporation MCD to post quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $5.75 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald’s shares rose 0.2% to $274.00 in after-hours trading.
- Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. The company said Jeff Cote will retire as CEO and President. Sensata said it sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of 89 cents to 95 cents per share on revenue of $1.025 billion to $1.055 billion. Sensata shares jumped 17.6% to $42.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN to post quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $133.1 billion after the closing bell. Amazon shares rose 0.7% to $182.26 in after-hours trading.
