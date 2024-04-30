McDonald's Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

McDonald’s Corporation MCD is set to release earnings results for its first quarter before the opening bell on April 30.

Analysts expect the Chicago, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share, up from $2.63 per share in the year-ago period. McDonald’s is projected to report quarterly revenue of $6.16 billion, up from $5.9 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

McDonald's recently announced that it will be repurchasing all its franchises in Israel. This move comes amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which have had a significant impact on the company's business.

McDonald’s shares rose 0.2% to close at $273.55 on Monday.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $330 to $300 on April 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $312 to $297 on April 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles maintained a Buy rating and reduced the price target from $325 to $305 on April 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $315 to $300 on April 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $340 to $335 on April 5. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

