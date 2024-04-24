Tesla, Boeing And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Boeing Company BA to report a quarterly loss at $1.76 per share on revenue of $16.23 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Boeing shares rose 0.8% to $170.56 in after-hours trading.
- Tesla Inc. TSLA posted weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $21.3 billion, which missed a Street consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The electric vehicle giant also announced plans to speed up the launch of new models. Tesla shares jumped 13.3% to $163.96 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AT&T Inc. T to post quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share on revenue of $30.54 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AT&T shares rose 1.2% to close at $16.50 on Tuesday.
- Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed expectations. Seagate shares gained 1.8% to $88.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Ford Motor Company F to post quarterly earnings at 42 cents per share on revenue of $40.10 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares rose 0.9% to $13.05 in after-hours trading.
