Top 2 Health Care Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month

Loading... Loading...

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

MultiPlan Corporation MPLN

On April 16, MultiPlan said it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The company's stock fell around 18% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.55.

RSI Value: 28.54

28.54 MPLN Price Action: Shares of MultiPlan dipped 14.9% to close at $0.5532 on Monday.

Agenus Inc. AGEN

On April 12, Agenus released updated results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of botensilimab and balstilimab (BOT/BAL) combination therapy for metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) that is not microsatellite instability-high (MSS) or deficient mismatch repair (dMMR). The company's stock fell around 48% over the past month. It <a href=”https://www.benzinga.com/quote/AGEN”><em> has a 52-week low </em></a> of $4.78.

RSI Value: 28.59

28.59 AGEN Price Action: Shares of Agenus gained 8.7% to close at $5.77 on Monday.

Read More: General Motors, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday