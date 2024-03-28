Walgreens Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA is expected to release earnings results for its second quarter, before the opening bell on March 28, 2024.

Analysts expect the Deerfield, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at 82 cents per share, down from $1.16 per share in the year-ago period. Walgreens is projected to report quarterly revenue of $35.86 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Walgreens has reportedly taken legal action against an arbitration award of nearly $1 billion issued to telemedicine provider PWNHealth in a contract dispute.

Walgreens shares gained 2.5% to close at $21.02 on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $21 on March 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

