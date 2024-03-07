Kroger, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $37.11 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Kroger shares fell 0.4% to $50.30 in after-hours trading.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong revenue guidance for 2024. Rush Street Interactive shares jumped 23.4% to $6.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Broadcom Inc. AVGO to have earned $10.29 per share on revenue of $11.72 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares gained 0.1% to $1,351.00 in after-hours trading.

Victoria’s Secret & Co VSCO posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company’s board also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $250 million. The company also guided for full-year 2024 revenue of around $6 billion versus estimates of $6.28 billion. Victoria’s Secret shares dipped 26.1% to $18.93 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation COST to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $59.16 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares gained 0.2% to $775.09 in after-hours trading.

