eBay Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

eBay Inc. EBAY is expected to release earnings results for its fiscal fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Feb. 27, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $1.07 per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $2.51 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $2.51 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

eBay, last month, announced the appointment of Zane Rowe to its Board of Directors.

eBay shares fell 0.3% to close at $43.88 on Monday.

analyst Mark Kelley initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $46 on Oct. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $54 to $52 on July 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%.

