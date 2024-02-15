Cisco, Deere And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to report quarterly earnings at 67 cents per share on revenue of $8.79 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. US Foods shares rose 0.5% to $47.20 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results but issued weak full-year 2024 guidance. The company also announced a restructuring plan to cut approximately 5% of its global workforce. Cisco shares fell 5.3% to $47.63 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Deere & Company DE to earn $5.21 per share on revenue of $10.34 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares fell 0.4% to $383.10 in after-hours trading.

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY24 guidance. HubSpot shares gained 1.8% to $641.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN to report a quarterly loss at 1 cent per share on revenue of $822.36 billion after the closing bell. Coinbase shares rose 4.1% to $166.94 in after-hours trading.

