Exxon Mobil Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 2, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $3.4 per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $85.23 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $95.43 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

In a surprising move, Exxon Mobil has recently taken legal action against its investors. The company is seeking to block a climate proposal from being voted on at its upcoming shareholder meeting.

Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.4% to close at $102.39 on Thursday.

UBS analyst Jon Rigby maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $133 to $132 on Jan. 23, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

