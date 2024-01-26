These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On T-Mobile Following Earnings Miss

Loading... Loading...

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

T-Mobile reported fourth-quarter revenue of $20.48 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $19.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share, which missed analyst estimates of $1.90 per share.

“This was a historic year for T-Mobile, with record outcomes across nearly every metric and industry-leading customer results – including our highest share of postpaid phone net adds since the merger and best-in-class growth in service revenues, profitability and cash flow – all while effectively completing the largest, most successful telecom integration in the world,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

T-Mobile said it sees 2024 core adjusted EBITDA to grow approximately 9% year-over-year at the midpoint. The company said it expects net cash from operating activities to grow approximately 18% this year and adjusted free cash flow to grow approximately 22%.

T-Mobile US shares rose 0.4% to trade at $163.16 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on T-Mobile US after the company reported quarterly results.

Keybanc cut the price target on T-Mobile from $183 to $175. Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating.

cut the price target on T-Mobile from $183 to $175. Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating. Raymond James boosted T-Mobile price target from $180 to $185. Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Strong Buy rating.

boosted T-Mobile price target from $180 to $185. Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Strong Buy rating. Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan, meanwhile, reiterated T-Mobile US with a Buy and maintained a $200 price target.

Now Read This: Bitcoin Tops $41,000 Following PCE Inflation Data; SATS Emerges As Top Gainer