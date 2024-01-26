Bitcoin Tops $41,000 Following PCE Inflation Data; SATS Emerges As Top Gainer

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 26, 2024 9:40 AM | 2 min read
Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $41,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $2,200 mark this morning.

SATS (CRYPTO: 1000SATS) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Maker MKR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

The headline PCE annual inflation rate held at 2.6% in December, matching both the previous and expected rate of 2.6%. On a monthly basis, the PCE price index rebounded with a 0.2% increase, recovering from a 0.1% decline in November and matching the predicted 0.2% rise.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.59 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2%. BTC was trading higher by 2.4% at $41,191 while ETH rose by around 0.8% to $2,246 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

 

SATS (CRYPTO: 1000SATS)
Price: $0.0004578
24-hour gain: 21.5%

Conflux CFX/USD
Price: $0.2039
24-hour gain: 13%

Akash Network AKT/USD
Price: $2.86
24-hour gain: 12.8%

Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD
Price: $20.14
24-hour gain: 11%

Optimism OP/USD
Price: $3.12
24-hour gain: 10.1%

Losers

 

Maker MKR/USD
Price: $2,079.42
24-hour drop: 2.6%

XDC Network XDC/USD
Price: $0.04419
24-hour drop: 1.6%

Toncoin TON/USD
Price: $2.09
24-hour drop: 0.5%

WEMIX WEMIX/USD
Price: $2.35
24-hour drop: 0.5%

Flare FLR/USD
Price: $0.02124
24-hour drop: 0.4%

