T-Mobile Q4 Earnings Rundown: EPS Miss, Revenue Beat, CEO Sees 'Room To Run' And More

T-Mobile US Inc TMUS reported fourth-quarter financial results Thursday after the market close. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q4 Earnings: T-Mobile reported fourth-quarter revenue of $20.48 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $19.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share, which missed analyst estimates of $1.90 per share.

T-Mobile reported postpaid net account additions of 299,000 in the fourth quarter and postpaid net customer additions of 1.6 million. Postpaid phone churn was 0.96% during the quarter.

Net cash from operating activities came in at $4.9 billion and the company generated $4.3 billion of adjusted free cash flow.

“This was a historic year for T-Mobile, with record outcomes across nearly every metric and industry-leading customer results – including our highest share of postpaid phone net adds since the merger and best-in-class growth in service revenues, profitability and cash flow – all while effectively completing the largest, most successful telecom integration in the world,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

“What’s really exciting is that while we’ve delivered fantastic results, we’ve also got room to run,” Sievert added.

Outlook: T-Mobile expects 2024 core adjusted EBITDA to grow approximately 9% year-over-year at the midpoint. The company said it expects net cash from operating activities to grow approximately 18% this year and adjusted free cash flow to grow approximately 22%.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

TMUS Price Action: T-Mobile shares were down 2.27% after hours at $158.87 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: viewimage from Shutterstock.