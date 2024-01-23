General Electric Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

General Electric Company GE is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 23, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 90 cents per share, down from $1.24 per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to report revenue of $17.42 billion, compared to $21.79 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

GE said on Friday that it was providing assistance with investigations into the malfunction of one of its engines on a Boeing 747 cargo plane that forced the pilot into an emergency landing after the crew reported “an engine failure.”

GE shares gained 1.1% to close at $131.23 on Monday.

analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $131 to $133 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Sullivan maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $122 to $125 on Aug. 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

