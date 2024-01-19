Fifth Third Bancorp Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 19, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 85 cents per share, down from year-ago earnings of $1.00 per share. The company is projected to post revenue of $2.16 billion for the latest quarter, compared to $2.32 billion in the year-earlier period, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company recently appointed Tim Spence as chairman of the board. Jamie Leonard was appointed as chief operating officer, while Bryan Preston was named as chief financial officer of the company.

Fifth Third Bancorp shares fell 1.6% to close at $33.24 on Thursday.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $37 on Jan. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $34 to $39 on Dec. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $28 to $29 on Oct. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $31 on Sept. 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Raymond James analyst David Long initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating on Aug. 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

