3 Minutes To Boost Your Earnings: 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Defensive Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS

Dividend Yield: 7.96%

7.96% Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan maintained a Hold rating on the stock and cut the price target from $35 to $27 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser reiterated a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $38 to $29 on Aug. 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Recent News: Nu Skin Enterprises, last month, posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS

Dividend Yield: 7.02%

7.02% Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $14 to $8 on Oct. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $10 to $9.5 on Sept. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Recent News: B&G Foods, last month, posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG

Dividend Yield: 4.92%

4.92% Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $30 to $28 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $38 to $37 on Aug. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Recent News: On Oct. 5, ConAgra Brands reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter.

