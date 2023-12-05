Dave & Buster's Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY is projected to release financial results for its third quarter ended Oct. 29, 2023, after the closing bell on Dec. 5, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post a quarterly loss at 12 cents per share, compared to year-ago earnings of 4 cents per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $472.25 million for the latest quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, during September, reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales.

Dave & Buster's shares fell 1.1% to close at $42.67 on Monday.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $50 to $43 on Sept. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

