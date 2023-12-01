Dell Technologies, Genesco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading...
- With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Genesco Inc. GCO to report quarterly earnings at 82 cents per share on revenue of $582.98 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares gained 0.4% to close at $37.37 on Thursday.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported upbeat earnings results for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Dell shares fell 4% to $72.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- PagerDuty, Inc. PD reported better-than-expected financial results for its third quarter and raised FY24 guidance. PagerDuty shares rose 5.5% to $23.00 in after-hours trading.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA reported upbeat sales results for its third quarter and increased the lower end of its profit and sales projections for the full year. The company also said CFO Scott Settersten plans to retire, effective April 1, 2024. Ulta Beauty shares jumped 11.8% to $476.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- UiPath Inc. PATH reported upbeat third-quarter financial results on Thursday. UiPath shares climbed 11.6% to $22.06 in after-hours trading.
