Global Payments, MGM Resorts And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 1, 2023 3:33 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to post quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares rose 1.1% to $113.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Stryker Corporation SYK to have earned $1.82 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Stryker shares rose 0.8% to $301.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT reported the Health Canada approval of ZORYVE™ (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for treatment of plaque psoriasis in individuals 12 years of age and older. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares gained 1.7% to $14.08 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the opening bell, ON Semiconductor Corporation ON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion. ON Semiconductor shares fell 0.1% to $71.94 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect MGM Resorts International MGM to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion after the closing bell. MGM Resorts shares rose 0.1% to $44.96 in after-hours trading.

