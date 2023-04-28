Roblox And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite closed sharply higher on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Roblox

The Trade: Roblox Corporation RBLX Director Gregory Baszucki sold a total of 8,334 shares at an average price of $37.92. The insider received around $316 thousand from selling those shares.

DexCom

The Trade: DexCom, Inc. DXCM EVP Managing Director Dexcom V Steven Pacelli sold a total of 5,031 shares at an average price of $126.00. The insider received around $633.91 thousand from selling those shares.

Simulations Plus

The Trade: Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP Director Virginia E. Woltosz sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $41.52. The insider received around $830.44 thousand from selling those shares.

Simpson Manufacturing

The Trade: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. SSD Director Winifred Karen Colonias sold a total of 9,136 shares at an average price of $125.35. The insider received around $1.15 million from selling those shares.

