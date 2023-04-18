Goldman Sachs, Bank of America And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS to post quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.7% to $342.20 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.7% to $342.20 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Bank of America Corporation BAC to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $25.13 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of America shares gained 1.2% to $30.72 in the after-hours trading session.

to have earned $0.82 per share on revenue of $25.13 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of America shares gained 1.2% to $30.72 in the after-hours trading session. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT posted downbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. J.B. Hunt shares dropped 1.8% to $173.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Before the markets open, Johnson & Johnson JNJ is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.1% to close at $165.67 on Monday.

is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.1% to close at $165.67 on Monday. Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. NFLX to post quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $8.18 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares slipped 0.1% to $332.45 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Check Out 3 Materials Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts