Check Out 3 Materials Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO

Dividend Yield: 8.09%

8.09% Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $18 to $12 on Oct. 17, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $18 to $12 on Oct. 17, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Goldman Sachs analyst Duffy Fischer initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $9 on Oct. 13, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Duffy Fischer initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a price target of $9 on Oct. 13, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: Kronos Worldwide posted better-than-expected sales results for its fourth quarter.

Rio Tinto Group RIO

Dividend Yield: 6.49%

6.49% UBS analyst Myles Allsop downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell on Dec. 13, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Myles Allsop downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell on Dec. 13, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Citigroup analyst Paul McTaggart downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Dec. 2, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Paul McTaggart downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Dec. 2, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: Rio Tinto released its 2022 Taxes and Royalties Paid Report, detailing $10.8 billion of global taxes and royalties paid during the year.

Southern Copper Corporation SCCO

Dividend Yield: 4.97%

4.97% Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $70 on March 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Carlos De Alba downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $70 on March 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Barclays analyst Matthew Murphy maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $56 on Jan. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Matthew Murphy maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $56 on Jan. 30, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: The company’s shares jumped around 18% over the past month.

