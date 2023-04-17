Charles Schwab, M&T Bank And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW to post quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion before the opening bell. Charles Schwab shares rose 0.4% to $50.95 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting M&T Bank Corporation MTB to have earned $4.26 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. M&T Bank shares gained 1% to $117.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation HOFT posted downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Friday. Hooker Furnishings shares dropped 2% to $17.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, State Street Corporation STT is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion. State Street shares gained 1.1% to $80.90 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion before the opening bell. J.B. Hunt shares rose 0.3% to $177.25 in after-hours trading.

