Gold Down 2%; Citigroup Earnings Top Estimates

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2023 3:11 PM | 4 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 200 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.58% to 33,831.25 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,095.62. The S&P 500, also fell, dropping, 0.41% to 4,129.34.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

  • Financials shares rose by 0.8% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, up 7%, and X Financial XYF, up 7%.
  • In trading on Friday, real estate fell by 1.5%.

 

Top Headline

Citigroup Inc C reported strong Q1 results.

Citigroup reported first-quarter FY23 net revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $21.45 billion, beating the consensus of $20.03 billion. EPS for Q1 was $2.19, above the consensus of $1.67.

 

Equities Trading UP

  • My Size, Inc. MYSZ shares shot up 14% to $1.6850 after the company said FY22 consolidated revenue jumped 3304% to $4.459 million.
  • Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL got a boost, shooting 13% to $2.5250. Purple Innovation announced cooperative framework with Coliseum Capital.
  • Express, Inc. EXPR shares were also up, gaining 30% to $0.94. Express and brand management firm WHP Global will acquire menswear brand Bonobos Inc from Walmart for $75 million.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

  • GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK shares dropped 31% to $0.94 after the company priced 7,352,942 share offering at $1.36 per share.
  • Shares of T Stamp Inc. IDAI were down 29% to $3.9670 after the company announced pricing of a $5.2 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market.
  • Meta Materials Inc. MMAT was down, falling 40% to $0.2281 after the company announced pricing of a $25 million underwritten public offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $82.75 while gold traded down 2.1% at $2,013.20.

Silver traded down 2% to $25.42 on Friday while copper fell 0.4% to $4.1080.

 

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.58%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.36% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.57%. The German DAX rose 0.50%, French CAC 40 rose 0.52% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.89%.

Spanish annual consumer price inflation came in at 3.3% in March compared to 6% in February, while annual inflation rate in France fell to a six-month low level of 5.7% in March. Annual wholesale price inflation in Germany eased to 2% in March.

 

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 1.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 0.46% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.60%.

Total passenger car sales in India came in at 292,030 in March 2023, little changed versus the prior month. Singapore’s GDP rose by 0.1% year-over-year in Q1, versus a 2.1% expansion in the previous period.

 

Economics

  • Retail sales in the U.S. dropped 1% month-over-month in March versus a revised 0.2% decline in February.
  • The price index for U.S. imports declined 0.6% from a month ago in March, while export prices dropped 0.3% in March.
  • Industrial production increased 0.4% from a month ago in March following a revised 0.2% growth in February.
  • U.S. business inventories rose by 0.2% from a month ago in February.
  • The University of Michigan consumer sentiment rose to 63.5 in April from 62 in the prior month.
  • The total number of active U.S. oil rigs fell by 2 to 588 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 106,455,740 cases with around 1,158,010 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,797,260 cases and 531,060 deaths, while France reported over 39,878,140 COVID-19 cases with 165,910 deaths. In total, there were at least 685,458,800 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,841,400 deaths.

