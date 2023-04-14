Gold Down 2%; Citigroup Earnings Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 200 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.58% to 33,831.25 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,095.62. The S&P 500, also fell, dropping, 0.41% to 4,129.34.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financials shares rose by 0.8% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM , up 7%, and X Financial XYF , up 7%.

In trading on Friday, real estate fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Citigroup Inc C reported strong Q1 results.

Citigroup reported first-quarter FY23 net revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $21.45 billion, beating the consensus of $20.03 billion. EPS for Q1 was $2.19, above the consensus of $1.67.

Equities Trading UP

My Size, Inc. MYSZ shares shot up 14% to $1.6850 after the company said FY22 consolidated revenue jumped 3304% to $4.459 million.

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL got a boost, shooting 13% to $2.5250. Purple Innovation announced cooperative framework with Coliseum Capital.

Express, Inc. EXPR shares were also up, gaining 30% to $0.94. Express and brand management firm WHP Global will acquire menswear brand Bonobos Inc from Walmart for $75 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK shares dropped 31% to $0.94 after the company priced 7,352,942 share offering at $1.36 per share.

Shares of T Stamp Inc. IDAI were down 29% to $3.9670 after the company announced pricing of a $5.2 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market.

Meta Materials Inc. MMAT was down, falling 40% to $0.2281 after the company announced pricing of a $25 million underwritten public offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $82.75 while gold traded down 2.1% at $2,013.20.

Silver traded down 2% to $25.42 on Friday while copper fell 0.4% to $4.1080.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.58%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.36% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.57%. The German DAX rose 0.50%, French CAC 40 rose 0.52% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.89%.

Spanish annual consumer price inflation came in at 3.3% in March compared to 6% in February, while annual inflation rate in France fell to a six-month low level of 5.7% in March. Annual wholesale price inflation in Germany eased to 2% in March.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 1.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 0.46% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.60%.

Total passenger car sales in India came in at 292,030 in March 2023, little changed versus the prior month. Singapore’s GDP rose by 0.1% year-over-year in Q1, versus a 2.1% expansion in the previous period.

Economics

Retail sales in the U.S. dropped 1% month-over-month in March versus a revised 0.2% decline in February.

The price index for U.S. imports declined 0.6% from a month ago in March, while export prices dropped 0.3% in March.

Industrial production increased 0.4% from a month ago in March following a revised 0.2% growth in February.

U.S. business inventories rose by 0.2% from a month ago in February.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment rose to 63.5 in April from 62 in the prior month.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs fell by 2 to 588 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 106,455,740 cases with around 1,158,010 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,797,260 cases and 531,060 deaths, while France reported over 39,878,140 COVID-19 cases with 165,910 deaths. In total, there were at least 685,458,800 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,841,400 deaths.