Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone Ahead Of March Inflation Data

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "Greed" zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Tuesday ahead of the release of key inflation data. Energy stocks led the gains for the S&P 500 index, while tech stocks were among the worst performing stocks.

CarMax, Inc. KMX shares jumped 9.6% on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 financial results and affirmed long-term financial targets.

U.S. big banks, including, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Wells Fargo & Company WFC and Citigroup Inc. C, are all set to report quarterly earnings results on Friday.

The Dow closed higher by around 98 points to 33,684.79 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 closed almost flat at 4,108.94, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.43% to settle at 12,031.88 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH and Argan, Inc. AGX today.

At a current reading of 61.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 61.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

