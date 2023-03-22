ñol


Winnebago Industries, KB Home And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 22, 2023 4:20 AM | 1 min read
Winnebago Industries, KB Home And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US futures trading slightly higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $823.08 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares rose 0.3% to $58.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Nike Inc NKE reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results and increased its full-year revenue forecast. Nike shares dropped 2.3% to $122.79 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting KB Home KBH to have earned $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares fell 0.5% to $36.45 in pre-market trading.

  • Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL will lower 4% of workforce in response to chip slowdown, Bloomberg reported. Marvell shares fell 0.2% to $41.06 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $456.19 million before the opening bell. Ollie's Bargain shares rose 5.3% to $56.10 in pre-market trading.

