Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Consumer Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

The Gap, Inc. GPS

Dividend Yield: 6.20%

6.20% Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $13 to $11 on March 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $13 to $11 on March 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight on Jan. 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Alex Straton upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight on Jan. 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: Gap reported worse-than-expected Q4 financial results.

V.F. Corporation VFC

Dividend Yield: 5.51%

5.51% Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on Feb. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $28 to $31 on Feb. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $29 on Dec. 6, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $29 on Dec. 6, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: VF reported upbeat quarterly results.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP

Dividend Yield: 5.03%

5.03% Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral rating with a price target of $145 on Jan. 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst Seth Basham downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral rating with a price target of $145 on Jan. 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $180 to $150 on Jan. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

analyst Zachary Fadem maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $180 to $150 on Jan. 5, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%. Recent News: Advance Auto Parts reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3.2% year-on-year, to $2.47 billion, beating the consensus of $2.42 billion.

