NetEase Clocks 4% Revenue Growth In Q4, Miss Street View

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 23, 2023 5:28 AM | 1 min read
  • NetEase, Inc NTES reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $3.68 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $3.70 billion.
  • Segments and margins: Games and related value-added services revenues grew 1.6% Y/Y to $2.8 billion. The corresponding gross margin declined by 180 bps to 59.1%.
  • Youdao, Inc's DAO revenue rose 9% Y/Y to $210.8 million, and the corresponding gross margin increased by 260 bps to 53.3%.
  • Also Read: Activision Blizzard Fails To Renew Gaming License With NetEase; Explores Other Alternatives To Tap Biggest Gaming Market
  • Cloud Music's revenues were $344.5 million, up 25.8% Y/Y, and its gross margin expanded by 1,370 bps to 17.8%.
  • Innovative businesses and other revenue rose 3.4% Y/Y to $353.5 million, and the gross margin rose by 100 bps to 31.5%.
  • Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS of $1.07 missed the consensus of $1.17.
  • NetEase held $13.9 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $1.3 billion in operating cash flow.
  • Dividend: The board approved a dividend of $0.2700 per ADS for Q4 versus $0.4350 in Q3 ($0.405 per ADS in Q4 FY21).
  • China's video games regulator approved 87 new video games for February, including titles under Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHYAlibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, and NetEase.
  • Price Action: NTES shares traded lower by 1.03% at $85.16 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

